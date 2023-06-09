President Biden to visit CT next week on same day as gun safety summit

President Joe Biden is set to visit Connecticut on Friday, June 16, which is the same day The National Safer Communities Summit kicks off in the state.

White House officials confirmed Biden’s plans to visit the state, but said details of his schedule will be released at a later date.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, brought together the national gun safety event, which is co-hosted by Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. Keynote speakers from Connecticut and across the country include the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and other gun violence survivors.

Organizers of the summit, which include Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, Giffords, and others, said in a release they plan to announce additional speakers.

The event aims to celebrate the anniversary of the passage of The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA ), which was the first significant federal gun safety legislation signed into law in nearly 30 years.

This story has been updated.