News

Agreement reached between state and group home workers, ending weekslong strike in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
Members of SEIU 1199NE march in front of the Legislative Office Building in Hartford as they launch an indefinite strike to demand wage increases. 17,000+ members of SEIU 1199 New England launch an indefinite strike at group homes and day program facilities across Connecticut. The state funded workers currently start at $17 an hour, a wage that they blame for chronic staffing problems in the industry.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Members of SEIU 1199NE marched at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford May 24, 2023, as they launched a strike to demand wage increases.

A strike has ended at group homes that care for developmentally disabled people. The leader of the union representing the striking workers says employees will receive a 7% raise in the first year of the contract, but no raise in the second year of the two-year deal.

Group home and day program members of the New England Health Care Employees Union, SEIU 1199NE, agreed to new contracts at six agencies. The agreement ended a weekslong strike.

Union President Rob Baril said the deal is a step in the right direction, but after years of flat funding, it was "far short of what is needed."

"We see this as a victory, but [it's an] incremental change, as opposed to a transformational one," Baril said. "The real victory was that we now have many hundreds of leaders across the union who really feel part of a movement to end poverty for long-term care workers."

The group homes are mostly funded through the state of Connecticut. The General Assembly and the governor set aside $150 million dollars to pay for the raises, which was substantially less than what the union was originally seeking.

Over 1,700 group home and day program caregivers began striking on Wednesday, May 24, at six agencies that provide services for 1,500 individuals with disabilities: Oak Hill, Mosaic, Whole Life, Network, Caring Community, and Alternative Services, Inc.

“I applaud the workforce and their private provider employers for working together to reach agreements on wages and benefits," said Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement. "With the assistance of funding provided by the recently enacted bipartisan budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, these labor agreements will support wage increases that will help with recruitment and retention of essential staff."

Lamont said the budget will direct assistance to providers and grant opportunities to support infrastructure improvements to help improve group home care.

In a statement, the union said "these long-term caregivers will continue to fight for a pathway to $25/hr minimum wage, affordable healthcare, and funding for retirement after decades of service."

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
