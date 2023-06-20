Hartford-area Habitat for Humanity celebrates 35 years with new zero energy homes

Ten environmentally friendly affordable homes will mark more than three decades of community work by Habitat for Humanity in the Hartford area.

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut which serves Hartford and Tolland counties was founded in 1988. Its headquarters rests near the bank of the Connecticut River in downtown Hartford.

The nonprofit, which restores and constructs homes for people in need of safe and secure housing, celebrated its 35th anniversary in June.

Over the last 35 years, the organization has renovated and constructed about 370 homes, housing about 1,800 residents. Habitat began its green energy initiatives in 2015, Habitat of North Central Connecticut Chief Executive Officer Karraine Moody said.

“Since then, we've been building some phenomenal homes,” Moody said. “And it's not just what they look like. But it's the fact that they are affordable, just like our mortgages with 0% interest is the fact that our families can actually afford to pay the utility bills.”

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Karraine Moody, CEO of Habitat For Humanity - North Central Connecticut in East Hartford, Connecticut on June 16, 2023.

Habitat commemorated its 35 years of service with the groundbreaking of a new neighborhood, Burnside Hope Development, in East Hartford. The development will consist of 10 “zero energy” homes.

“In the long run these homes will not use oil, coal or gas but all renewable energy. So zero energy meaning that the net is zero,” Moody said.

The homes will be equipped with solar panels. The goal is for the homes to be move-in ready during the spring of 2025.

Owners have not yet been selected, but qualifying residents must earn from 50% to 80% of the area’s median income. Homeowners will receive a 0% interest mortgage for the Habitat home.

“All of our families are working class. The reality is that because we hold the mortgage we are able to work with them to get their credit right. the interest right and for the terms of mortgage partnering,” Moody said.

East Hartford Mayor Michael P. Walsh welcomed the new development and heralded Habitat’s work in the town over the decades.

“There will be 10 families that can look out where we are today and call that their little piece of heaven,” Walsh said.

In providing homeownership opportunities, Habitat is creating a community out of its residents, Walsh said.

“Instead of paying someone to live somewhere, in essence, you're paying yourself, then you can transfer either the house or that wealth to generations to come. It enables you to put down roots, to have a family, and to do good things while you grow,” Walsh said. “So hats off to Habitat for Humanity and everybody who's impacted by it, affected with it, and within the sphere of their trajectory.”