'Fortune' reporter talks about CT housing shortage

The Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport areas have lost more "for-sale" housing inventory since the pandemic began than have all major housing markets in country--except for Allentown, Pennsylvania. That's according to statistics compiled by Realtor.com.

Fortune Magazine housing market reporter Lance Lambert pointed out in a recent tweet that those three metro areas have each seen inventory declines of between 74 and 80% since 2019. He talked about the stark difference in Harford’s inventory in May of this year vs. 4 years ago.

“In Hartford, there were just 882 homes available for sale,” Lambert said. “In May 2019, there were 4467. So for every five homes available for sale in Hartford in May 2019. There's just one now. That's an 80% decline!”

Lambert says that scarcity of housing supply-combined with higher interest rates-have led to skyrocketing prices for the few houses that do become available.

“98% of Connecticut ZIP codes just set a new all-time high for price in May,” Lambert said. “It's the worst of both worlds for buyers, right now, in Connecticut. Very little inventory for sale and very pressurized affordability.”

So, what what explains Connecticut’s overheated housing market—even in the face of rising prices and interest rates? Lambert offered the following:

“Demand has not pulled back that much, despite the mortgage rate spike. And so in some markets out West, like Austin, Boise, Las Vegas, those places softened and active listings grew as demand pulled back and home sat on the market longer. That hasn't exactly happened in Connecticut. And one of the reasons being is that while home prices are up quite a bit, they weren't up the 60 or 70% in two years that markets like Austin and Boise. And there's another factor, and that's construction. There's just not much building in Connecticut. I think it was just like 2000 homes for permits for Connecticut versus places out West and down in the southwest where there's lots of construction.”

Connecticut just passed an omnibus housing bill this month that did include a strengthening of tenants' rights. But, the measure did not include what many hoped it would: mandates for towns to zone more areas for affordable housing construction. Lambert said it’s clear to him what legislators should work to accomplish. "I can tell you they need more permits and they need more construction. And so all of the things that would take you in that route are probably the things you would want to pursue.”