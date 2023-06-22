© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Facing post-pandemic financial woes, Westport Country Playhouse shifts gears

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published June 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
403518 01: Actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward talk following a reheasal of A.R. Gurney's play "Ancestral Voices" April 6, 2002 at the Westport County Playhouse in Westport, CT.
Jim Lord
/
Getty Images North America
Actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward talk following a reheasal of A.R. Gurney's play "Ancestral Voices" April 6, 2002 at the Westport County Playhouse in Westport, CT.

The Westport Country Playhouse Board of Trustees have approved a comprehensive plan they say will ensure the future of the theater.

Like many performing arts venues in Connecticut and around the country, the pandemic caused the theater to shut down and remain closed much longer than other businesses. And while most performance venues reopened in 2021 and 2022, many of them have not returned to pre-pandemic attendance numbers, including the Westport Country Playhouse.

But lagging ticket sales was only part of the problem for the theater.

“The pandemic played a role, but I think we’ve seen a changing community in Westport for the last several years,” said Athena Adamson, chair of the theater’s Board of Trustees. “I think there are less theatergoers, which has impacted ticket sales. It also has caused us, as a board, to reevaluate the kind of programming we should be doing.”

Earlier this week the Board of Trustees signed off on a plan to both save the theater itself and better serve the community at the same time. “Reimagined: Save Your Playhouse” starts with a $2 million “Save the Playhouse” fundraising campaign that ends on July 30.

For the next year, the theater will shift focus away from full length theater productions (although WCP artistic director Mark Lamos’ production of the stage adaptation of “Dial M for Murder” will go on as planned July 11-29) to one-night-only live performances by celebrities and top-tier artists in the areas of theater, dance, comedy and music.

“Everything, from a cabaret, to comedy shows, to a talk with a well-known artist, or industry titan,” Adamson said. “Really a variety of acts to appeal to a wider audience with losing our theater audience.”

Adamson sees the changes as a better way to serve the Westport community.

“It becomes a gathering place, Adamson said. “It becomes something that people want to go to, and I think this building deserves that. The history, 93 years of having anyone who was anyone on stage, to me, that’s something really worth preserving.”

The theater hopes to bring back full-length theatrical productions by the fall of 2024.

Tags
News theaterWestport
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content