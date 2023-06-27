© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

UConn says damages from April rioting estimated over $122,000 so far – and climbing

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published June 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
A flipped vehicle on UConn's campus in Storrs with a broken window with a lamp post through it that was taken down after UConn clinched the NCAA National Championship over SDSU on April 3, 2023.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
A flipped vehicle on UConn's campus in Storrs with a broken window with a lamp post through it that was taken down after UConn clinched the NCAA National Championship over SDSU on April 3, 2023.

The University of Connecticut says rioters caused just under $123,000 worth of damages the night of the Huskies men basketball team’s NCAA championship win over San Diego State in April – and that total is likely to increase.

In a report submitted last month to the state Auditors of Public Accounts, UConn values the combined damages – including damaged vehicles (including a flipped van), stolen street signs, torn-down lamp posts, broken windows, among other incidents – at $122,802.77.

“This preliminary figure does not include additional costs that continue to be tabulated, including that of employee labor to conduct the repairs,” said UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz. “The University expects the final cost to be significantly higher than what we were able to reflect in our first round of reporting to auditors.”

Reitz said the UConn Police Department has made 22 arrests, attained nine open arrest warrants, and have four more warrants pending in court. Police also continue to investigate other individuals and incidents of vandalism, Reitz said, and the department will ask prosecutors to pursue restitution for damages in court.

Thousands of fans poured out of a watch party at Gampel Pavilion on UConn’s Storrs campus the evening of April 3 following the Huskies fifth national championship victory, with some lighting fires and committing other acts of property damage.

Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content