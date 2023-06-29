CT officials react as Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor. The decision now forces institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

The vote was 6-3 in the North Carolina case and 6-2 in the Harvard case. The two programs violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority.

Yale University had joined a group of elite colleges in filing a brief with the court last year, before the decision was issued. Yale University President Peter Salovey said in a statement Thursday he was "deeply troubled" by the ruling and that a diverse academic environment enhances students’ education.

"A whole-person admission review process that takes into account every aspect of an applicant’s background and experiences has enabled colleges and universities to admit the classes they need to realize their missions," Salovey said. "Restricting this ability limits universities in opening their doors to students with the widest possible range of experiences. This is a detriment to everyone who benefits from the diversity of our campuses."

The same group that sued Harvard, brought a similar lawsuit against Yale. The legal action against Yale had been put on hold until the Supreme Court made the decision that was issued today.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who attended Yale Law School, wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Connecticut officials were quick to agree Thursday morning.

“The Supreme Court majority got it all wrong – our Constitution’s meaning, our history, and the enduring reality of discrimination in this country,” said Attorney General William Tong, in a statement.

Tong said the SCOTUS decision undercuts decades of precedent allowing higher education institutions to consider race or ethnicity as part of a "holistic admissions processes" to promote diversity at schools.

Terrence Cheng, chancellor of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system, which serves more than 72,000 students, called the ruling "alarming for all of us in higher education."

"Chiefly because race-conscious admissions are by far the most effective means of increasing diversity at selective schools," Cheng said, in a statement.

The Supreme Court had twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 20 years, including as recently as 2016.

But that was before the three appointees of former President Donald Trump joined the court. At arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978.

Lower courts also had upheld the programs at both UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants.

The college admissions disputes are among several high-profile cases focused on race in America, and were weighed by the conservative-dominated, but most diverse court ever. Among the nine justices are four women, two Black people and a Latina.

This is a developing story and has been updated. Connecticut Public's Lesley Cosme Torres, Matt Dwyer, Patrick Skahill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.