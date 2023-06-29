Massive mural cited as New England's largest unveiled in downtown Hartford

The small plaza across from Dunkin' Park on Main Street was buzzing Thursday afternoon with artists, members of the Greater Hartford Arts Council, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, as well as Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. Behind them, serving as a backdrop, was a 170-foot mural that greets commuters as they travel on I-84 in downtown Hartford.

Artists started work on the giant mural in the spring, often working on scaffolding several hours a day. The mural depicts a boy peering into a jar as he releases fireflies.

At the unveiling, lead artist Michael Rice thanked Sam, the East Hartford boy who served as the model for the mural.

Hartford's Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corp kicked off the celebration to unveil New England's tallest mural in Hartford.

“I knew it the moment I saw him,” said Rice. “He has this twinkle in his eye and this specialness about him, and I hope that everyone is going to be able to see this now as well. I think Sam is going to bring a lot of hope to the city of Hartford.”

Sam, who was at the unveiling, smiled nervously as the crowd applauded.

The 16-story mural is the largest in New England, according to the public arts organization RiseUp, who facilitated its creation. RiseUp executive director Matt Conway said public art like the new mural is transforming Hartford.

“It’s creating an environment,” Conway said. “It’s creating a place to be, a place to live, a place to explore. And we’re really excited to not just make murals, but make murals that matter.”

The mural project was funded through a host of public and private sources. Conway says his group has plans for more murals in the future.