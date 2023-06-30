Poor, unhealthy air expected across CT due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is creating unhealthy air across Connecticut on Friday and state officials are encouraging residents to be on alert.

That means certain groups of people are more susceptible to adverse health effects. The smoke can worsen a variety of medical conditions.

People with asthma and heart and lung conditions should avoid outdoor exercise Friday, state health officials said. And people, regardless of their health, should reduce outdoor activities.

Residents are encouraged to close windows and doors to keep out smoke.

Health effects from wildfire smoke

During a period of bad air quality earlier in June, Connecticut saw an increase in asthma-related visits to the emergency department, particularly in children older than 5, said Dr. Manisha Juthani, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

“The health effects for some people may include chest tightness, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, eye irritation, chest pain, dizziness or lightheadedness, and other symptoms,” Juthani said in a statement.

Juthani said even healthy adults who spend “prolonged periods outdoors working or exercising should minimize exertion and take more breaks.”

About the Canadian wildfires

Wildfires have been burning across Canada in recent weeks. The wildfire smoke spilled into Connecticut in early June.

In this most recent round, Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that wildfire smoke from Quebec is being funneled through western New York and Pennsylvania due to high pressure and northeast winds.

On Friday, the winds are shifting to the south, allowing for the plume to push into Connecticut, officials said.

Get alerts

Officials with Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection encourage residents to sign up to get daily air quality forecasts on the DEEP website or visit AirNow.gov.

