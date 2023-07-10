© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Attorney remembers Weicker as a champion of people with disabilities

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
Claudia Weicker comforts her son Sonny Weicker after funeral services for former Gov. Lowell Weicker Jr. from Saint Barnabas Church after funeral services in Greenwich on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Aaron Flaum
/
Hartford Courant
Claudia Weicker comforts her son Sonny Weicker after funeral services for former Gov. Lowell Weicker Jr. from Saint Barnabas Church after funeral services in Greenwich on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Among the many plaudits spoken of Former Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker since his death at the age of 92, is his legacy as a champion for people with disabilities.

Attorney David Shaw represented plaintiffs in a 1978 lawsuit over lack of quality care at a state-run school for people with disabilities, which ultimately resulted in the closure of that Mansfield Training School in 1993. At the closing, Weicker said “Nothing that has happened during the course of my being governor is more important than this day. Nothing.”

“I think most politicians are very careful not to tarnish their image in any way,” Shaw said. “I don't think Lowell Weicker really cared about that. He had a son with Down’s Syndrome. He knew this population of people and how vulnerable they were.”

The Mansfield Training Facility housed around 1900 people at the time of its closing. Shaw says his lawsuit against the facility, known as CARC v. Thorne, as well as his on-going lawsuit against the still operational Southbury Training School, have resulted in all but just over a hundred patients from the 2 facilities being transferred back into society. Shaw says none of that could have happened without Weicker’s efforts—as a U.S. Senator—to lay the groundwork for what we now know as the “Americans with Disabilities Act.” That’s a civil rights law passed just after Weicker left the U.S. Senate in 1989 that protects the people with disabilities from discrimination.

“120 of the 1500 people are still there (at Southbury),” Shaw said. “A federal judge ruled that they by keeping them at Southbury Training School, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and ordered them to develop a plan to move people into community settings out of segregated institutions. Using the Americans with Disabilities Act. I know Lowell Weicker wasn't involved in actually passing it, but he certainly laid all the groundwork for it.”

Shaw says politicians of today would do well to learn from Weicker’s legacy of independence.

“I give him a lot of credit,” Shaw said. “It's very rare to see a politician like him stick his neck out and really, in many way...expose his career to perhaps being undermined because he's speaking what he thinks is the truth. We don't see, in this day and age, politicians with that kind of character.”

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

