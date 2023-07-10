Flash flood warnings issued for parts of CT as heavy rain pounds Northeast

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning through Wednesday in northwestern Connecticut for parts of Litchfield County near the Housatonic River.

The river was expected to crest Monday afternoon in Gaylordsville and futher south at Stevenson Dam in Fairfield County, resulting in possible flooding.

Flood warnings are also in effect for parts of New Haven, Fairfield, Tolland and Windham counties.

Heavy rain washed out roads and forced evacuations across the Northeast on Monday as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York drowned as she was trying to leave her home.

The slow-moving storm reached New England in the morning after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut. Heavy downpours with possible flash flooding were forecast in parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

In western Connecticut, heavy rain caused some roads to flood. Part of Route 167 in Farmington was closed for emergency repairs, a stretch of Route 272 in Norfolk was washed out, and part of Route 7 in New Milford shut down because of flooding from the Housatonic River. Route 7 was also closed in Sharon because of flooding.

Water was also reported on the road on Route 126 in Canaan.

