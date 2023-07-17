After heavy rains hit CT, officials, residents examine damage and figure out what's next

After torrential downpours soaked Connecticut over the weekend, residents and officials spent Monday examining and cleaning up the damage, while figuring out what to do next.

Transportation crews worked quickly in Bristol and elsewhere to repair roads.

Meanwhile, state officials were trying to figure out how to help farmers who’ve been affected not just by the weekend rain, but also flooding last week along the Connecticut River.

State and elected officials pointed to the ongoing dramatic weather across the state, from sub-freezing temperatures in May to drought conditions in June to July’s heavy rain.

“These challenges are becoming harder and harder for Connecticut's farmers to deal with and to manage through,” said Bryan Hurlburt, state agricultural commissioner

State agricultural officials have set up a disaster website for farmers who need help. Officials were planning on submitting a request for a federal disaster declaration and are asking affected farmers to report their losses, whether from the flooding or the weekend rain.

For Connecticut farmers, the timing of the recent bad weather couldn't have been worse. They were just days away from harvest – only to see flood waters rise and slowly wipe out their crops.

Meanwhile, officials were touring parts of the state Monday to assess the damage from the weekend rains.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Monday afternoon was scheduled to tour affected towns in Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut and discuss possibilities for federal support.