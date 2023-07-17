© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

After heavy rains hit CT, officials, residents examine damage and figure out what's next

Connecticut Public Radio
Published July 17, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT

After torrential downpours soaked Connecticut over the weekend, residents and officials spent Monday examining and cleaning up the damage, while figuring out what to do next.

Transportation crews worked quickly in Bristol and elsewhere to repair roads.

Meanwhile, state officials were trying to figure out how to help farmers who’ve been affected not just by the weekend rain, but also flooding last week along the Connecticut River.

State and elected officials pointed to the ongoing dramatic weather across the state, from sub-freezing temperatures in May to drought conditions in June to July’s heavy rain.

“These challenges are becoming harder and harder for Connecticut's farmers to deal with and to manage through,” said Bryan Hurlburt, state agricultural commissioner

State agricultural officials have set up a disaster website for farmers who need help. Officials were planning on submitting a request for a federal disaster declaration and are asking affected farmers to report their losses, whether from the flooding or the weekend rain.

For Connecticut farmers, the timing of the recent bad weather couldn't have been worse. They were just days away from harvest – only to see flood waters rise and slowly wipe out their crops.

Meanwhile, officials were touring parts of the state Monday to assess the damage from the weekend rains.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Monday afternoon was scheduled to tour affected towns in Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut and discuss possibilities for federal support.

News

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate