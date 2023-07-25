Metro North rate hike in NY raises eyebrows, but officials say CT riders won't pay more ... for now

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced fare increases to Metro-North lines in New York. The increases are effective August 20, but these changes will not affect Metro-North prices in Connecticut — at least not for now.

CT Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson Josh Morgan, said price hikes in New York do not dictate what happens in Connecticut, but local public transportation advocate, Jim Cameron, says historically Connecticut has followed the MTA’s lead.

“The fare increase seems inevitable. It has been several years since we have had one, and, the pace has been set by the MTA in New York,” Cameron said.

However, Morgan says any fare increase in Connecticut would be dependent on a Service and Fare Equity analysis and an annual public hearing hosted by the DOT to assess if a change should be made. He said the service and fare equity analysis make sure that there's no disparate impacts on particular communities or individuals.

"It's a federal requirement that we have to do as part of the Civil Rights Act,” Morgan said. “So this is something that wouldn't happen with the snap of a finger overnight, it would be transparent done in the public eye.”

Cameron thinks these hearings are ineffective.

“I've characterized these hearings in the past as political theater because they are seeking public comment, but I can anticipate what the public comment is going to be, and it's basically going to have no effect on the decision,” Cameron said.

But Morgan says, “We don't hold hearings for the sake of holding hearings just to check a box. We want to work with stakeholders, and we want to have the best projects and the best transportation system possible.”

Morgan also addressed anticipated service cuts to the New Haven and Shore Line East Metro-North lines. These cuts were reportedly in response to a decrease in ridership since the pandemic . Decisions on service cuts have also not yet been made.

“Train scheduling is complex when you have multiple operators,” Morgan said. “When you have multiple trains occupying limited space it's not as simple as saying, ‘Oh, just take this train off and put this train on.’ Because if you bring one train down, you have to make sure that there's a train to bring people back.”

A date on when these service changes could go into effect has not been announced.

If fare prices change, Morgan says it will most likely go into effect in October, after a hearing in September.