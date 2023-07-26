Bridgeport Democrats back Mayor Joseph Ganim for reelection

Mayor Joseph Ganim received a resounding vote of confidence from members of his party Tuesday, securing a unanimous endorsement in his bid for reelection.

Members of the Democratic Town Committee gave their backing to Ganim at a party meeting held at the Circolo Sportivo function hall in Brigeport.

The major party organizations faced a deadline this week to choose their favored candidates for the mayoral race and other municipal seats, including spots on the City Council and the Board of Education.

While three Democratic challengers are looking to unseat Ganim this fall, none received the backing of party members in Tuesday's endorsement contest.

Ganim, who served as mayor in the 1990s, and later returned to the position in 2015, said the decision shows there's a consensus among community leaders that Bridgeport is on the right path.

"I think what we've done over the past number of years is demonstrate not only do we govern well, but that we have a path of progress, and a vision that we share for a better quality of life, and we're going to get there," Ganim said. "We continue to work every day to do that."

Ganim's contenders have until Wednesday, Aug. 9, to gather signatures to get on the ballot for the September primary.

Republicans endorsed local attorney David Herz in the mayoral race.