© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bridgeport Democrats back Mayor Joseph Ganim for reelection

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jim Haddadin
Published July 26, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT
Ryan Caron King
/
WNPR

Party members unanimously endorsed the incumbent mayor for another four-year term.

Mayor Joseph Ganim received a resounding vote of confidence from members of his party Tuesday, securing a unanimous endorsement in his bid for reelection.

Members of the Democratic Town Committee gave their backing to Ganim at a party meeting held at the Circolo Sportivo function hall in Brigeport.

The major party organizations faced a deadline this week to choose their favored candidates for the mayoral race and other municipal seats, including spots on the City Council and the Board of Education.

While three Democratic challengers are looking to unseat Ganim this fall, none received the backing of party members in Tuesday's endorsement contest.

Ganim, who served as mayor in the 1990s, and later returned to the position in 2015, said the decision shows there's a consensus among community leaders that Bridgeport is on the right path.

"I think what we've done over the past number of years is demonstrate not only do we govern well, but that we have a path of progress, and a vision that we share for a better quality of life, and we're going to get there," Ganim said. "We continue to work every day to do that."

Ganim's contenders have until Wednesday, Aug. 9, to gather signatures to get on the ballot for the September primary.

Republicans endorsed local attorney David Herz in the mayoral race.

Tags
News Fairfield CountyBridgeport
Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is a data journalist for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer for NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
See stories by Jim Haddadin

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content