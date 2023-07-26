Connecticut leaders hit the gas on new vehicle emission plan to reduce air pollution

Connecticut state leaders are proposing new vehicle emission regulations to reduce air pollution.

Governor Ned Lamont and officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection gathered at A1 Toyota in New Haven Wednesday to announce a plan aimed at adopting cleaner emission standards for trucks and cars.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes was at the event and she said the state needed to take action.

“It's no secret that we have some of the worst air quality here in the country. And we at the same time, also impacted by climate change,” Dykes said.

The proposed regulations include requiring 90% cleaner emissions from cars and trucks with internal combustion engines. Car manufacturers would also be required to provide vehicles by the year 2035 that are 100% electric.

Governor Lamont said he wanted Connecticut to be proactive in the push to set new emission standards.

“I’m tired of people saying oh, let’s wait until West Virginia comes on board, let's wait and see what China wants to do. We can’t do it by ourselves but we can take the lead, and Connecticut is taking the lead,” Lamont said.

The state also wants to introduce measures to strengthen battery life and warranty requirements for consumers.

Last year the Clean Air Act of Connecticut was passed. The legislation mandated that state vehicles shift to electric to help cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The governor said the state will continue to support and develop programs that incentivize residents and businesses to buy new electric vehicles.

“Is this moving us too fast? Is this practical, I don't want to do things that are symbolic. And they say, keep your pedal to the metal,” Lamont said.

