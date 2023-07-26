© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

West Nile virus found in central Connecticut town

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kelsey Goldbach
Published July 26, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT
The Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito is a known as a vector for the West Nile virus.
Jim Gathany
/
Getty Images
The Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito is a known as a vector for the West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes trapped in Wethersfield tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), state officials announced Wednesday. This is the first round of WNV-positive mosquitoes identified in the state this testing season.

WNV was detected in 24 towns in six counties in Connecticut last season, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) reported. CAES found detections were most prevalent in densely populated urban and suburban areas.

Last August and September, CAES officials said seven cases of WNV-associated illness were reported in humans in Connecticut.

Most people who contract WNV from an infected mosquito are asymptomatic, or experience mild illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About one in 150 infected people can develop a serious illness including encephalitis (brain inflammation) or meningitis (inflammation of brain and spinal cord membranes).

But federal and state officials urge vigilance against WNV regardless of the risk of becoming sick.

"This serves as a reminder for people to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites," said CAES director Jason White. “We encourage everyone to take precautionary measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active."

To avoid getting a bite, officials recommend minimizing time spent outdoors when mosquitoes are most active in the evening and night time, repairing door and window screens, and wearing clothing that covers exposed skin when outdoors for long periods of time.

For information on WNV prevention, test results and human infection data, visit https://portal.ct.gov/mosquito.

Tags
News Hartford County
Kelsey Goldbach
Kelsey Goldbach is a Digital Media Intern with Connecticut Public.

She is a fourth year student pursuing an undergraduate degree in Journalism at the University of Southern California. Recently, Kelsey was a part of the Dow Jones News Fund Digital Intern Class of 2023. She is a Connecticut native and spends her summers in Waterbury.
See stories by Kelsey Goldbach

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content