Plane makes emergency landing on Consumer Reports racetrack in CT

An airplane made an emergency landing Sunday on the Consumer Reports test racetrack in southeastern Connecticut.

The single-engine aircraft experienced engine issues and made a forced landing on the track in Middlesex County around midday, according to an incident report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was reported to the aircraft. Three people were reported on board the Mooney M20J, a small, propeller-driven plane, at the time of the incident, according to the FAA.

Members of the East Haddam and Colchester fire departments responded to the emergency.

Officials say the plane was eventually moved off the track without incident.

The 300-acre facility was closed at the time, so no one was around on the racetrack ground, according to a Consumer Reports spokesperson.

According to the flight-tracking site, FlightAware, the plane was scheduled to fly to Westerly, Rhode Island, before experiencing engine trouble.