What to know about construction along I-95 in East Lyme

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, crews will start the dangerous process of removing a rock ledge along Interstate 95 so a section of the highway in East Lyme, Connecticut can be widened.

When to expect disruptions

For the next six to eight weeks, closures will happen weekdays (with the exception of Fridays) from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The closures will be twice a day for 15 minutes.

It will impact the north and southbound sides of I-95 between exits 74 to 75 .

Why does I-95 need to be widened?

Roughly 800 linear feet of a rock ledge need to be removed using explosives so an auxiliary lane and 12 foot shoulder can be constructed.

Josh Morgan, state Department of Transportation spokesperson, said the auxiliary lane will allow drivers “to get on exit 74 and get off at exit 75 without having to merge” with I-95 highway traffic. The DOT says the added lane will help alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety.

Why aren’t the closures pre-planned at night?

Morgan said state law requires a dangerous job, such as this project, be done during daylight hours.

Blasts cannot be pre-scheduled.

“This operation is so technical and it's going to be incredibly dependent on conditions in that moment,” Morgan said.

Drivers who sign up at I-95eastlyme.com will be sent a text message 30 minutes before a shutdown happens.

The CTDOT has posted a map suggesting drivers use Boston Poad Road and Route 161 as a detour when a closure does happen.