© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Ecuadorians react to Villavicencio assassination while honoring their independence in Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT
Introduccion al Grupo de Danza Jatun Mashikiuna performs in honor of Ecuadorian Independence Day. CT officials and community joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Hartford Capitol in observance of Ecuador’s Independence Day.
1 of 4  — Ecuadorian Independence Day
Introduccion al Grupo de Danza Jatun Mashikiuna performs in honor of Ecuadorian Independence Day. CT officials joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Hartford Capitol in observance of Ecuador’s Independence Day.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Agradecimento e Introduccion al Grupo de Danza Flor de Viento performs in honor of Ecuadorian Independence Day. CT officials and community joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Hartford Capitol in observance of Ecuador’s Independence Day.
2 of 4  — Ecuadorian Independence Day
Agradecimento e Introduccion al Grupo de Danza Flor de Viento performs in honor of Ecuadorian Independence Day. CT officials and community joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Hartford Capitol in observance of Ecuador’s Independence Day.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
CT officials and community joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Hartford Capitol in observance of Ecuador’s Independence Day.
3 of 4  — Columbian Independence Day
CT officials and community joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Hartford Capitol in observance of Ecuador’s Independence Day.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Agradecimento e Introduccion al Grupo de Danza Flor de Viento performs in honor of Ecuadorian Independence Day. CT officials and community joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Hartford Capitol in observance of Ecuador’s Independence Day. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
4 of 4  — Ecuadorian Independence Day
Agradecimento e Introduccion al Grupo de Danza Flor de Viento performs in honor of Ecuadorian Independence Day. CT officials and community joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Hartford Capitol in observance of Ecuador’s Independence Day. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

August 10 commemorates Ecuador's initial steps toward independence. But, for many Ecuadorians who came to celebrate at the state Capital Thursday, it was a bittersweet celebration. Just the day before an Ecuadorian presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated.

However, those gathered decided to continue their celebration at the Hartford Capitol with a flag-raising ceremony.

As afternoon rain fell on the state Capital, the mood was somber. People donned black pins to show respect for the late candidate. Representatives of the state and members of the Ecuadorian community spoke about the importance of keeping the celebration alive despite the tragedy.

Stalin Martinez is a member of "Ecuatorianos Unidos en Connecticut," a committee of 12 Ecuadorians who work to promote their culture across the state. He said his community is mourning to see their country hurt.

“I am heartbroken,” Martinez said. “We found out about this when we finished our meeting planning. I can't believe it. I'm speechless. As things are going, I don't know how our poor countries are going to end up. May God bless Ecuador, and may God bless Latin America.”

South Windsor Town Councilman Cesar Lopez grew up in Ecuador. He traveled to the capital for the celebration and said the assassination was a tragic return to violence.

“There has been a period of peace, in which Ecuador has lived for quite a few years,” Lopez said. “And now seeing this happening again, it really saddens me. And I know that these are exceptional cases.”

Despite the somber mood the ceremony continued with traditional Ecuadorian folk music. Traditional dances by Jatun Mashikuna and Flor de Viento filled the air, evoking rhythm, vibrant colors, and nostalgia. Ecuadorian appetizers were served, with people lining up to savor the "empanadas de platano" and other traditional dishes

Angelica Mesias is originally from Quito. She said she is excited to be sharing her culture at the state capitol.

"It's emotional to see this,” Mesias said. “You can connect with your country, even if you are far away.”

According to the 2021 Census data, about 33,000 Ecuadorians live in Connecticut.

"I know of many Ecuadorians that are organized not only here in the capital, but also in New Haven, in Danbury, Wallingford," Martinez said. "They organize events such as hoisting the flag and preparing typical dishes."

Martinez also said that many Ecuadorians had brought their national sport, "EcuaVolley," to Connecticut. The "EcuaVolley" is Ecuador's version of volleyball, but played with 3 players and a soccer ball.

"These are traditions that our people have ingrained and have continued to practice here," Martinez said.

As Ecuador is one of the biggest cocoa and rose exporters, traditional chocolates were on the dessert menu, and roses were given to the attendees.

News
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
See stories by Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content