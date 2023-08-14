Felix Viera, award-winning CT Hispanic journalist, dies at 74

Felix Viera, a long-time Hispanic journalist in Connecticut, has died.



Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Viera moved to Connecticut in the early '70s. He studied communications at the University of Hartford, starting his radio career in 1978 at the school's radio station. From there, he worked at other Hispanic radio stations. He also worked at the Department of Motor Vehicles for over 20 years.

His daughter, Yilmary Morgan, said he died Friday at home, surrounded by his family. He was 74. She said Viera was living with liver cancer, and in the last two years, his health started to decline.

"We are all obviously saddened and heartbroken," Morgan said. "It's been a rough couple of years. We all feel better that he is now resting and at peace and no longer suffering from pain. But he will be missed every day."

Viera had been in radio for over 25 years. His last show, “Hablando en Serio” at Dinamica Radio 1120 AM, focused on politics, community and culture.

"He loved connecting with everyone and all his community. He did it until he couldn't do it anymore,” Morgan said. “He stopped because he lost his voice, which was really hard on him. He really loved what he did."

Viera was well-known for his engagement and journalism with the Hispanic community. He received several awards for his work, including the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for Outstanding Service During 2020 Elections from Connecticut’s Secretary of the State in 2021.

Viera used to say that he loved radio and communications and could not see himself doing anything else.

Lenny Mejia , president and producer at Dinamica Radio 1120 AM, said that Viera's passing had left a void that no one can replace, and she fondly remembered his tenure as a radio host.

"The main person to do interviews was him,” Mejia said. “When he died, 'Hablando en Serio' died also.”

Former Connecticut state Rep. Edwin Vargas said Viera's passing was a terrible loss for the Hispanic media and the community he served.

"Felix Viera was a great human being,” Vargas said. “But also he was a very talented radio personality. And he was a tough interviewer. I think young people learned a lot from him. And I think more people will follow through, and we'll see a new generation of reporters asking those difficult questions."

Viera is survived by his wife, Priscilla Viera, six children and seven grandchildren.

His family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his funeral expenses.