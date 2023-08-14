© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tornado touched down in northwestern CT on Saturday night, National Weather Service says

Connecticut Public Radio
Published August 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT

A tornado hit northwestern Connecticut over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado touched down near Roxbury in Litchfield County on Saturday night, according to a social media post from the weather service’s office in Albany, N.Y. A weather service crew surveyed the damage.

The weather service described it as a “short-duration EF-0 tornado." EF-0 tornadoes typically have wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph.

It was a part of storms that raced across the state on Saturday.

More information was expected to be released Tuesday morning.

Weather service crews had surveyed parts of eastern Connecticut late last month after strong storms hit that part of the state, but the weather service said at the time it was unable to find evidence of a touch down.

Tags
News Litchfield County

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content