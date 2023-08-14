Tornado touched down in northwestern CT on Saturday night, National Weather Service says

A tornado hit northwestern Connecticut over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado touched down near Roxbury in Litchfield County on Saturday night, according to a social media post from the weather service’s office in Albany, N.Y. A weather service crew surveyed the damage.

The weather service described it as a “short-duration EF-0 tornado." EF-0 tornadoes typically have wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph.

It was a part of storms that raced across the state on Saturday.

More information was expected to be released Tuesday morning.

Weather service crews had surveyed parts of eastern Connecticut late last month after strong storms hit that part of the state, but the weather service said at the time it was unable to find evidence of a touch down.

