CVS begins layoffs at Hartford-based Aetna

CVS Health has started issuing layoff notices to employees at Hartford-based Aetna, the company announced Tuesday.

The cuts are part of a bigger nationwide workforce reduction. The health giant said it plans to shed 5,000 jobs to help reduce costs.

“We have begun the process of informing impacted colleagues across CVS Health,” said Mike DeAngelis, a CVS spokesperson in an email Tuesday.

The scope of the cuts and how many employees were impacted at Aetna was not immediately clear.

“At this time, we do not have additional details to provide,” DeAngelis said, referring to an earlier statement from the company.

The cuts are mainly focused on corporate positions, according to the earlier statement.

“We do not expect there to be any impact to our customer-facing colleagues in our stores, pharmacies, clinics, or customer services centers,” the statement reads. “The difficult decision we are making will set the company up for long-term success.”

CVS and Aetna merged in 2018 for roughly $70 billion, making the company one of the largest insurance employers in the state.