© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CVS begins layoffs at Hartford-based Aetna

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published August 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT

CVS Health has started issuing layoff notices to employees at Hartford-based Aetna, the company announced Tuesday.

The cuts are part of a bigger nationwide workforce reduction. The health giant said it plans to shed 5,000 jobs to help reduce costs.

“We have begun the process of informing impacted colleagues across CVS Health,” said Mike DeAngelis, a CVS spokesperson in an email Tuesday.

The scope of the cuts and how many employees were impacted at Aetna was not immediately clear.

“At this time, we do not have additional details to provide,” DeAngelis said, referring to an earlier statement from the company.

The cuts are mainly focused on corporate positions, according to the earlier statement.

“We do not expect there to be any impact to our customer-facing colleagues in our stores, pharmacies, clinics, or customer services centers,” the statement reads. “The difficult decision we are making will set the company up for long-term success.”

CVS and Aetna merged in 2018 for roughly $70 billion, making the company one of the largest insurance employers in the state.

Tags
News Hartford County
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content