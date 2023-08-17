Connecticut Education Commissioner outlines objectives for 2023 school year

In anticipation of the upcoming school year, Connecticut’s Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, met with school superintendents from across the state Thursday for a back-to-school meeting at Berlin High School.

Commissioner Russell-Tucker said the state wants to focus on a variety of issues including; recruiting and retaining diverse teachers, supporting a safe and healthy learning environment and maintaining regular student attendance. She also highlighted the need to cultivate partnerships with higher education institutions that will benefit students.

Russell-Tucker was joined by Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Terrence Cheng, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system (CSCU), Karen Dubois-Walton, the state Board of Education chair, and other education leaders.

Commissioner Russell-Tucker said this year’s back-to-school theme is “Infinite Possibilities” to symbolize the infinite possibilities for students, teachers, families, and Connecticut’s school communities. She emphasized the need for districts to work together.

School districts maintaining regular student attendance is a priority this year. Commissioner Russell-Tucker says now that students are able to go to school in person, the state wants to see them in classrooms every day.

“That’s foundational to our student’s success. They need to be present and ready for learning every day,” she said. “Education, as we all know, is not only about acquiring knowledge; it is the journey of growth our students undertake, year in and year out, preparing them for the future. Let’s work together to ensure a world class education system in Connecticut where students and educators are not limited in what they can achieve.”

Commissioner Russell-Tucker says this year, hiring more teachers is at the top of everyone’s minds. In May, Governor Ned Lamont announced a multi-agency initiative to address the teacher shortage in Connecticut. The programs would include a new teacher apprenticeship program, more investment in the paraeducator program and expand existing high school teacher pathway programs.

In March 2023, school districts reported 1,300 teaching vacancies along with 1,300 paraeducator vacancies. Most of these vacancies are in low-income school districts.

“The pandemic galvanized educators, administrators, parents and labor leaders to come together and advocate for what students need,” Jan Hochadel, president of American Federation of Teachers said. “That means making school staff recruitment and retention a real priority. The worsening shortages are a call to action—Connecticut faces an escalating crisis fueled by teachers and support staff leaving the profession.”

Cheng said he wants to work with the K-12 public school system on early admission programs, dual-enrollment, auto-admit, pipelines and pathways. The goal is to better assist students who would eventually like to work in the state.

“The work is hard and it's clearly not getting any easier,” Cheng said. “As a partner in public higher education, as an immigration, as a first-generation student, and as a person of color, I personally don’t think this work has ever been as important as it is right now.”