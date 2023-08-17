© 2023 Connecticut Public

Hartford mayoral candidates discuss economic justice

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ryan Caron King
Published August 17, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT
Representatives from workers rights groups like One Fair Wage, union members, and residents from Hartford and surrounding towns packed Semilla Cafe + Studio in Hartford to discuss economic justice issues with mayoral candidates. Several people shared injustices and hardships they’ve experienced in the workplace and pressed candidates to fight for more worker protection, better wages, and public health and housing. The forum was translated into Spanish in real-time by organizers.

Candidates for mayor of Hartford gathered Wednesday at a forum to discuss economic justice.

Workers from the service, healthcare and social work industries packed Semilla Cafe + Studio in the city’s North End to press the candidates on issues around worker pay, wage theft, housing and economic opportunites.

One service worker shared her experience with what she characterized as abuse and retaliation by her employer. Dianne Jones, a community organizer and longtime Hartford resident, said her concerns about the affordability of housing brought her to the event.

“The rents that we pay in Hartford, we don’t have the comparable wage to offset paying that type of rent,” Jones said. “And that’s a big concern. The homelessness should not be in this capital city. This is a wealthy state. We should be able to carve out jobs for everybody.”

The candidates present were nonprofit CEO Arunan Arulampalam, who has won the city's Democratic endorsement, state Sen. John Fonfara, and former state Sen. Eric Coleman.

Hartford City Council Member Nick LeBron, entrepreneur and activist Giselle “Gigi” Jacobs and activist and local TV broadcaster J. Stan McCauley also participated.

Hartford's primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Ryan Caron King joined Connecticut Public in 2015 as a reporter and video journalist. He was one of eight dedicated reporters on the New England News Collaborative’s launch team, covering regional issues such as immigration, the environment, transportation, and the opioid epidemic. His work has been published nationally on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here & Now, and on NPR’s digital platforms. From 2017 to 2018, Ryan was on a team covering the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for “Excellence in Video.” Since 2019, he has been a full-time visuals journalist.
