Hartford mayoral candidates discuss economic justice

Candidates for mayor of Hartford gathered Wednesday at a forum to discuss economic justice.

Workers from the service, healthcare and social work industries packed Semilla Cafe + Studio in the city’s North End to press the candidates on issues around worker pay, wage theft, housing and economic opportunites.

One service worker shared her experience with what she characterized as abuse and retaliation by her employer. Dianne Jones, a community organizer and longtime Hartford resident, said her concerns about the affordability of housing brought her to the event.

“The rents that we pay in Hartford, we don’t have the comparable wage to offset paying that type of rent,” Jones said. “And that’s a big concern. The homelessness should not be in this capital city. This is a wealthy state. We should be able to carve out jobs for everybody.”

The candidates present were nonprofit CEO Arunan Arulampalam, who has won the city's Democratic endorsement, state Sen. John Fonfara, and former state Sen. Eric Coleman.

Hartford City Council Member Nick LeBron, entrepreneur and activist Giselle “Gigi” Jacobs and activist and local TV broadcaster J. Stan McCauley also participated.

Hartford's primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12.