Gas leak leads to evacuations, road closures in downtown Hartford

A gas leak was reported in downtown Hartford late Monday morning.

Officials say a construction crew accidentally hit a gas line on Main Street around 11:15 a.m. Streets were blocked off and people in nearby buildings were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

The Hartford Fire Department says crews have been able to isolate and contain the leak and they continue to monitor the area.

People in the area may temporarily be able to detect the scent of gas, city officials said.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was shut down early Monday afternoon on Main Street from Asylum Street to Gold Street, as well as on Central Row between Prospect Street and Main Street and on Peal Street between Main Street and Trumbull Street.

Officials expect affected streets to reopen to traffic by mid-afternoon, in time for the evening rush hour.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement he was grateful to the Hartford police and fire departments, as well as Connecticut Natural Gas, "for taking swift action to identify and contain the leak and to take appropriate safety precautions while that was being done."