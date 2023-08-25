New Haven looks to hotels and tiny homes to expand shelter for unhoused people

The number of people who became unhoused in Connecticut increased by 13% between 2021 and 2022, according to Advancing CT Together .

The city of New Haven is looking to expand the number of beds for unhoused people come winter, Mayor Justin Elicker said on Connecticut Public Radio’s "Where We Live" Friday.

The New Haven Board of Alders is reviewing the acquisition of a hotel on Route 80, he said.

“We’re working very hard to expand the options for individuals so that people can have more of a sense of dignity, people can have more private space, people don't have to leave the congregate shelter at 7:30 in the morning, provided that the board of alders approves it,” said Elicker.

If approved, the city will provide 56 hotel rooms to support unhoused people.

Elicker said the city is also scouting for land to create stable housing for the unhoused population.

“We are looking at different properties around the city that might have the potential for the construction of tiny homes,” he said. “And we think it’s one of the many things that we need to be doing to provide more options for people that are struggling with housing right now.”