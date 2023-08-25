© 2023 Connecticut Public

New Haven looks to hotels and tiny homes to expand shelter for unhoused people

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan,
Tess Terrible
Published August 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker speaks during a press conference in August 2023 in the Hill neighborhood of New Haven announcing an initiative to make housing resources more accessible to city residents.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker speaks during a press conference in August 2023 in the Hill neighborhood of New Haven announcing an initiative to make housing resources more accessible to city residents.

The number of people who became unhoused in Connecticut increased by 13% between 2021 and 2022, according to Advancing CT Together.

The city of New Haven is looking to expand the number of beds for unhoused people come winter, Mayor Justin Elicker said on Connecticut Public Radio’s "Where We Live" Friday.

The New Haven Board of Alders is reviewing the acquisition of a hotel on Route 80, he said.

“We’re working very hard to expand the options for individuals so that people can have more of a sense of dignity, people can have more private space, people don't have to leave the congregate shelter at 7:30 in the morning, provided that the board of alders approves it,” said Elicker.

If approved, the city will provide 56 hotel rooms to support unhoused people.

Elicker said the city is also scouting for land to create stable housing for the unhoused population.

“We are looking at different properties around the city that might have the potential for the construction of tiny homes,” he said. “And we think it’s one of the many things that we need to be doing to provide more options for people that are struggling with housing right now.”

Tiny homes for the unhoused exist in New England — Massachusetts and Vermont have them. The model has not been implemented in Connecticut so far.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
