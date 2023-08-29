Voter guide: What to know ahead of CT's September 2023 primary

Cities and towns across Connecticut are hosting a primary on Sept. 12, including races for mayor in three of the state’s biggest communities.

The races will determine who will run in the general elections in November.

Ballots will vary depending on where you live. Registered voters should double-check their polling location before voting. While it is too late for a person to change party registration to vote in the primary, unregistered voters can still sign up with a party to vote until Monday, Sept. 11.

Here's what you need to know for primary day.



When are polls open? Polls in Connecticut are open Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector still standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote? Registered voters can look up their polling place here.

Am I allowed to vote in a primary election?

You must be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary election.

Can unaffiliated voters register with a party to vote?

Yes. But only if they have been unaffiliated for at least three months.

I would like to register to vote. What should I do? Register online by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, or register at the DMV by the close of business on Thursday, Sept. 7, or register in-person by noon on Monday, Sept. 11.

You can also register by mail. For unregistered (new) voters mailed registrations must be postmarked by Thursday, Sept. 7. For unaffiliated voters wanting to change party designation, mailed registrations must be received by the Registrar of Voters by Thursday, Sept. 7.

Does Connecticut have primary day voter registration?

No. There is no primary day registration in Connecticut.

Is a photo ID required to vote?

No. Instead of presenting ID, voters can, in most cases, sign an affidavit when poll workers ask for ID. The identification does not need to be a driver’s license. It also does not need to have a photo. Here is a detailed list of Connecticut’s in-person voter ID requirements.

What are some of the major races?

Three big cities in Connecticut – Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven – are hosting primaries for mayor. In Hartford, there’s a three-way Democratic primary race to fill an open seat left by departing Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bridgeport

In Bridgeport, two-term incumbent mayor Joe Ganim, who was sent to federal prison for corruption charges following his first stint as mayor in the 90s and early 2000s, is the Democratic Party’s nominee. Ganim first retook his four-year seat as mayor back in 2015.

Ganim is running against John Gomes, his former aide, in the Democratic primary. State Sen. Marilyn Moore, whom Ganim narrowly defeated in the 2019 primary, and Lamond Daniels, who used to work for former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch, worked to qualify for the mayoral primary, but did not.

As of late August it was unclear if Daniels or Moore would unite behind Gomes who has requested the support of both rivals.

Hartford

The departure of Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin has left an open seat in this heavily Democratic city. The Sept. 12 primary is expected to be the vote that essentially decides the city’s next mayor, but there will be a Republican challenger in the November election.

Arunan Arulampalam received the nomination of the city’s Democratic party in July. The CEO of the Hartford Land Bank has never held public office before. He is up against state Sen. John Fonfara, who was initially elected to the state’s General Assembly in 1986, and former state Sen. Eric Coleman, a retired Superior Court judge.

New Haven

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker, who is running for a third term, will face Democratic challenger Liam Brennan, a legal aid attorney and former federal prosecutor who took on ex-Gov. John Rowland in a 2014 corruption trial that led to Rowland’s second stint in federal prison.

Elicker, who defeated former Mayor Toni Harp in 2019, has racked up a string of endorsements including U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro. He cites his accomplishments leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and his work in housing and youth services.

Brennan cites his experience working as an attorney on economic and housing issues in New Haven and as an inspector general investigating police misconduct in Hartford.

Shafiq Abdussabur, a former New Haven police officer and city alderman, has qualified to get on the ballot for the November election, but is still trying to get on the primary ballot as of late August, according to the New Haven Register.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Frankie Graziano, Cassandra Basler, John Henry Smith and Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.