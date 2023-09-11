Election Brief: What to know on primary day in CT

Connecticut Democrats will choose mayoral nominees in three of the state’s four largest cities Tuesday. Meanwhile, Republicans in the small Connecticut town of Derby will decide whether to unseat their three-term incumbent mayor in favor of a local official recently charged in federal court for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The winners will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Polls in Connecticut are open Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s how and where to vote.

Here’s what to expect in your community.

Bridgeport

In Bridgeport, incumbent Democratic mayor Joe Ganim is seeking another four-year term in office. He faces a primary contest from Democrat John Gomes, a former aide to the mayor. Ganim previously fired Gomes in an act Gomes has characterized as retaliation for Gomes exploring his own Bridgeport mayoral run.

Ganim first served as mayor from 1991 to 2003 before spending seven years in federal prison for corruption and extortion charges stemming from his time in office.

He achieved an unlikely political comeback in 2015, winning the mayoral election. Ganim has touted economic development initiatives, financial stability and better quality of life in each of the city's neighborhoods under his second administration.

Ganim was re-elected in 2019, after facing a primary challenge; during the primary, he narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore by 270 votes.

Derby

In Derby, located about 10 miles west of New Haven, incumbent Republican Mayor Richard Dziekan faces a primary challenge from alderman Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., who was charged by federal prosecutors in August with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

DiGiovanni, who was elected 10 months after the attack, has acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but has denied any wrongdoing. He has the local Republican Party committee's endorsement, which Dziekan did not seek.

Dziekan, first elected mayor in 2017, has faced criticism from voters over his management of the city and its finances. But he’s also won the backing of some Republicans who are hesitant to hand control of the city to a man on trial for an alleged role in the Capitol riot.

The Republican primary winner will advance to the November general election to face Democrat Joe DiMartino, a former alderman. That contest could be competitive regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s primary. In 2021, Dziekan narrowly won re-election over DiMartino by a 48-vote margin. And while Derby does have a lot of Republican voters, it also has many voters who are unaffiliated.

There were roughly 2,800 total votes cast in three of the last four mayoral general elections in Derby. The mayor of Derby serves a two-year term.

Hartford

A three-way Democratic primary in Hartford is likely to determine the next mayor of Connecticut’s capital city.

Incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin announced last November he wouldn’t run for a third term, leaving an open seat in the heavily Democratic city.

Arunan Arulampalam, the CEO of a group that redevelops blighted properties called the Hartford Land Bank, has an advantage over his primary challengers. He was endorsed by Hartford Democrats, and Bronin, in July.

Arulampalam will face Eric Coleman, a former judge and state lawmaker, and state Sen. John Fonfara in the primary.

City councilman Nick Lebron, a Democrat, didn’t qualify for the primary but says he has received enough signatures to get on the general election ballot in November, which will also feature a Republican challenger: Mike McGarry, who served on the city council in the 1990s.

New Haven

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker seeks a third two-year term as mayor. He faces a challenge from Liam Brennan, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Obama and early Trump administrations.

Elicker was first elected in 2019 after gathering 58% of the vote against the incumbent mayor, Toni Harp. He did not face a primary challenge in 2021.

Elicker cites his experience leading the city during the COVID-19 pandemic and his work to make the city more friendly to renters. He’s been endorsed by several top Democratic officials in the state, including Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Brennan, a former legal aid lawyer and the first inspector general in Harford, cites his experience investigating allegations of police misconduct and says he’ll prioritize public safety and justice reform. He’s the only one of three challengers to make it on the primary ballot.

The winner will head to the November general election as the Democratic candidate. November’s mayoral ballot will also include Tom Goldenberg as the Republican and Independent candidate, as well as Wendy Hamilton and Mayce Torres, who are unaffiliated candidates.

West Haven

The mayor’s seat in West Haven is open after Democrat Nancy Rossi announced she would not seek reelection following a scandal in which a city official was convicted for stealing COVID-19 relief funds.

Two Republicans are vying for a spot on the November mayoral ballot. Both say they’re pro-business outsiders. Paige Weinstein is the party-endorsed candidate and a business owner. Challenger Barry Lee Cohen came just half a percentage point away from ousting Rossi in 2021, but did not seek the Republican Town Committee’s endorsement.

The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary will face off against Democrat Dorinda Borer in November. Borer is currently serving as a state representative. Her former husband, Richard Borer, served as West Haven mayor for much of the 1990s and early 2000s.

What do turnout and advance vote look like?

In the November 2022 general election, there were 2.2 million active voters registered in Connecticut. Of those, 36% were Democrats, 21% were Republicans and 41% were not affiliated with any party.

Turnout for the 2019 Democratic mayoral primaries in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven all hovered between 13% and 15%. The Bridgeport and Hartford mayoral primaries that year each had roughly 10,000 total votes cast; the New Haven mayoral primary had about 12,000 total votes cast. Past Republican primary turnout data is not available for Derby as the incumbent, Dziekan, was uncontested for the nomination. There were roughly 2,800 total votes cast in three of the last four mayoral general elections in Derby.

Advance voting in Connecticut is limited to voters who are unable to cast a ballot in person on Election Day. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day. In the 2022 general election, 16% of Hartford voters cast absentee ballots, compared to 14% in Bridgeport and 11% in New Haven.

A new law signed by Gov. Ned Lamont in June allowing early in-person voting will apply to elections held on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and will not affect Tuesday's mayoral primaries.

How long does vote counting usually take?

In the 2022 primaries, the Associated Press first reported results in Harford at 8:08 p.m. ET, or eight minutes after polls closed. First results in New Haven were available at 8:11 p.m. ET in Bridgeport, at 8:13 p.m. ET and in Derby at 8:43 p.m. ET. The election night tabulation ended with 100% of the vote counted by 10:44 p.m. ET in Derby, 12:17 a.m. ET in Bridgeport, 12:37 a.m. ET in Hartford and 12:44 a.m. ET in New Haven.

Connecticut Public’s Eddy Martinez, Patrick Skahill, Camila Vallejo, Chris Polansky, Ray Hardman, Frankie Graziano, Jim Haddadin, Ashad Hajela, Kate Seltzer and Kay Perkins as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.