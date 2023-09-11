Remembering 9/11: Meriden pauses to honor the lives lost

The morning was cloudy and misty, as if the skies remembered the tragedy 22 years ago.

First responders, officials, and the community gathered at Meriden city hall to commemorate the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, where 63 Connecticut residents died.

"When we look back 22 years ago, it's easy to think that it was by far one of the darkest days in our country," Mayor Kevin Scarpati said. "Today serves as a reminder of what it was like the days, weeks, and months of the heinous attack."

The American flag that had once flown at ground zero waved in Meriden as people stood solemnly during a moment of silence.

Meriden Police chaplain, Pastor Clarence Hayes, opened the ceremony with a prayer. Then a bell rang in remembrance of those who died at the twin towers, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field.

Among officials and first responders was Gail Eagleson, wife of Bruce Eagleson of Meriden. He worked as a manager at the Westfield Mall in Meriden. He was sent to the World Trade Center on a temporary assignment day. Bruce died while helping evacuate people.

Mayor Scarpati declared 9/11 as Bruce Eagleson Day in honor of Bruce's heroic acts.

“Thank you for doing this for my husband," said Eagleson. Bruce was the type of guy that everyone loved, including myself. I'm very honored, and I know he will be very honored. I am very grateful."

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati hugs Gail Eagleson after honoring her husband Bruce Eagleson, who was killed in the 9/11 terrorism attacks in New York City. Eagleson was the manager of the Westfield Meriden Mall and was on temporary assignment at the World Trade Center.

Scarpati urged people to visit the 9/11 memorial in New York City, and officials encouraged everyone to reflect each Sept. 11.

Kent Morgan, the city's fire chief, asked asked people to not let the loss of those lives be in vain..

"The world changed that day, but I don't believe it can't happen again. We cannot forget this and stay vigilant,” Morgan said. “Be prepared. We cannot let their memories fail".

Meriden representative Michael D. Quinn reminded the community to teach new generations the importance of this day.

Hilda Santiago, also a representative of Meriden, said we should never forget the lives that were lost and the Hispanics who died as heroes.

"There were a lot of Hispanics that passed away from what happened that day, and we need to bring that to light more often," Santiago said.

According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene , 258 Latinos were killed during the terrorist attacks. Some of those Latinos were undocumented immigrant workers from Latin America whose families faced additional challenges proving they even existed.

The ceremony ended with a prayer from Hayes.