Arunan Arulampalam, a political newcomer, leads Hartford mayoral primary

Arunan Arulampalam, the head of a local nonprofit with no previous elected experience, is leading Tuesday’s three-way Democratic primary in Hartford.

A victory would put Arulampalam, 37, on course to become the next mayor of the heavily Democratic city. His opponents are Eric Coleman, a former judge and state lawmaker, and state Sen. John Fonfara.

Arulampalam, CEO of a group that redevelops blighted properties called the Hartford Land Bank, went into Tuesday’s primary with a number of advantages. He was endorsed by Hartford Democrats and outgoing Mayor Luke Bronin in July.

Bronin announced last November he wouldn’t run for a third term, leaving an open seat in Hartford.

City councilman Nick Lebron, a Democrat, didn’t qualify for the primary but says he has received enough signatures to get on the general election ballot in November, which will also feature a Republican challenger: Mike McGarry, who served on the city council in the 1990s.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.