News

Arunan Arulampalam, a political newcomer, leads Hartford mayoral primary

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published September 12, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT
Arunan Arulampalam votes with his wife Liza and their five children, Sahana, Theeran, Dayanand, Nivy, and Elil - to cast his vote on Primary Day, September 12, 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Arunan Arulampalam, Democratic candidate for Hartford mayor, speaks to reporters after casting his vote along with his wife Liza and their five children on primary day, Sept. 12, 2023.

Arunan Arulampalam, the head of a local nonprofit with no previous elected experience, is leading Tuesday’s three-way Democratic primary in Hartford.

A victory would put Arulampalam, 37, on course to become the next mayor of the heavily Democratic city. His opponents are Eric Coleman, a former judge and state lawmaker, and state Sen. John Fonfara.

Arulampalam, CEO of a group that redevelops blighted properties called the Hartford Land Bank, went into Tuesday’s primary with a number of advantages. He was endorsed by Hartford Democrats and outgoing Mayor Luke Bronin in July.

Bronin announced last November he wouldn’t run for a third term, leaving an open seat in Hartford.

City councilman Nick Lebron, a Democrat, didn’t qualify for the primary but says he has received enough signatures to get on the general election ballot in November, which will also feature a Republican challenger: Mike McGarry, who served on the city council in the 1990s.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.

