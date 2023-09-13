© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Heavy rains pummel CT as flash flood warning issued for parts of state

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published September 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT
Updated September 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT

Severe thunderstorms are making their way through Connecticut Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain, winds and hail. A flash flood warning is in effect Wednesday morning for parts of northern Connecticut.

The National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms will affect portions of northwestern Tolland and Hartford counties Wednesday morning.

Central Litchfield County in northern Connecticut is also under a flood watch.

"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," the NWS said. "Flash flooding is ongoing or expected."

Some areas of northern Connecticut could get 2 to 4 inches of rain in one hour, the weather service said.

"Never attempt to drive through a flood," Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. "Rain will be heavy at times today. Watch out for large puddles on the roads."

Meanwhile, people in flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are cleaning up even as they brace for more rain today. Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in six hours Monday, which weather officials described as a “200-year event.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
