Hartford detective Robert 'Bobby' Garten to be honored at wake Friday afternoon

A public wake for Hartford police detective Robert “Bobby” Garten will be held Friday at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford at 2 p.m. It will be followed Saturday with a celebration of life at the XL Center in Hartford beginning at 10am and conclude with a private burial. Both events will involve a series of road closures.

Garten, 34, was killed when his police cruiser was struck by another vehicle that police say was fleeing an unrelated traffic stop last Wednesday. The crash occurred just west of downtown Hartford. The driver faces several charges, including interfering with an officer, and is set to appear in court at the end of the month.

Garten’s partner, Officer Brian Kearney, was also injured in the crash. Kearney was released from Saint Francis Hospital Wednesday. A video showed him wheeled out of the hospital, his right leg in a cast, surrounded by applauding officers and hospital staff.

To accommodate the services for Garten, temporary road closures will occur in the immediate area of Dunkin’ Park, beginning at noon Friday. Affected roads include: Market Street, Pleasant Street, Trumbull Street and Main Street.

Parking is available for wake attendees at the following locations near Dunkin’ Park: 1257 Main Street, 310 Market Street, 330 Market Street, 275 Windsor Street.

