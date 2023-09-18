© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT will adjust the minimum wage to $15.69 in 2024

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published September 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
FILE- Governor Ned Lamont speaks at the Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford on June 16, 2023.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE- Governor Ned Lamont speaks at the Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford on June 16, 2023.

Connecticut’s hourly minimum wage will increase to $15.69 starting Jan. 1, 2024. It’s the state’s first automatic minimum wage adjustment tied to inflation rates.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, announced the change Monday. The state’s minimum wage has gone up in steady increments in recent years from $11 an hour in 2019, to an hourly rate of $15 in June.

Those increases were mandated under a 2019 law. The law also says that beginning in 2024, hourly minimum wages in Connecticut will change yearly in response to a national measure of inflation in the labor market, called the the Employment Cost Index.

Continuing to raise the minimum wage is important for both job retention and residents’ quality of life, Lamont said.

“The minimum wage was a little bit over $10. Now it's $15.69,” Lamont said. “That represents about $200 a week savings for folks earning the minimum wage.”

State officials said the change could impact pay for between 160,000 to 200,000 minimum wage workers.

The change was met with praise Monday from labor leaders who had strongly advocated for the law’s passage. Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, said tying the wage to inflation creates more predictability for low-wage workers.

“Instead of years where there's no increases and other years where the minimum wage gets bumped so they can catch up, there's a steady rise that tracks inflationary trends,” Hawthorne said.

Future adjustments to the minimum wage will occur every Jan. 1, state officials said.

News
Michayla Savitt
Michayla Savitt is a reporter at CT Public, with a passion for covering climate change, the environment, and how they impact our well-being. While studying health & science reporting at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 she joined WNPR as a talk production intern, and enjoyed the station so much that she returned that summer as a newsroom intern. Before CT Public, Michayla spent several years as a host, reporter and manager at various media outlets.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate