CT towns launch campaign to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 with updated shot

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
File - Resident Austin Anglin 67, is given the vaccine by Nurse Practitioner Geriann Gallagher as Hartford HealthCare launched a mobile vaccine clinic to get the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations starting at The Open Hearth in Hartford on January 22, 2021.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Local public health officials are advising residents to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine for the fall and winter 2023-2024 season, following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent recommendation.

In Fairfield County, Jody Bishop-Pullan, director of Health and Human Services at the Stamford Department of Health, said her team will soon share vaccine information on social media feeds as they wait for the vaccines to arrive.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, orders placed through the state should begin arriving in a couple of days.

“We have a community health worker going door to door to seniors,” said Bishop-Pullan. “We're very close to our partners in the faith-based community to get the information to them so that they can, in turn, distribute that information. We will be working with agency partners to coordinate clinics in the community.”

The town is expected to receive immunization-related media funding from the CDC by fall.

Dr. Henry Yoon, chief medical officer for the City of Stamford, emphasized that it is crucial to meet people where they are. “We need to reduce as many barriers when it comes to communication,” he said. “They want to hear information from trusted sources.”

Health officials recommend getting the flu and the COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. “You may get local reactions for both but it is otherwise safe,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious diseases specialist at Hartford HealthCare.

Those infected by COVID-19 can get the updated vaccine as soon as they are past their acute illness — at least 10-days, he said. “But since you have antibodies from your illness, they probably won’t begin to wane for several months so one can start thinking about getting the booster 90 to 180 days after COVID.”

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older should get their shot. Children aged six months through five years may need additional doses depending on their age, and the number of doses they’ve previously received.

“This is the time of year when respiratory viruses circulate, and we have the tools at our disposal to help protect ourselves,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health. “With the start of the new school year coupled with the fall season and spending more time indoors, there is no better time to receive this extra level of protection which targets these variants and prevents transmission of this virus.”

The respiratory virus/flu season typically starts in October and peaks between December and February.

The federal COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Program will end this fall. But COVID-19 vaccines will be available at no cost through health insurance plans. Adults ages 18 to 64 without insurance and those whose insurance will not offer free COVID-19 vaccines are covered through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program for a limited time.

News healthLatest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

