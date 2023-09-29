© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downpours drench CT as flood warnings issued and heavy rains continue

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published September 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT

Heavy rain is falling in Connecticut Friday with flooding possible across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Totals will vary widely, but the drenching conditions are likely to be the most intense in southwestern Connecticut.

A flood warning was issued Friday morning for southern Fairfield County, with flood watches in effect for New Haven and Litchfield counties.

“Flooding is likely in spots today and tonight,” Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. “If you encounter a flood, turn around and find a different way to go.”

The advice was echoed by federal officials.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” the weather service said in a statement.

In southern Fairfield County, the expected rainfall is 1 to 2 inches an hour, according to the weather service. Some spots could see up to 5 inches of rain Friday.

Flooding of basements, streets, and other low-lying areas is possible.

Rain showers could continue into Saturday. But Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-70s.

Tags
News Latest NewsNew Haven CountyFairfield CountyLitchfield County
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content