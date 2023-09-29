Downpours drench CT as flood warnings issued and heavy rains continue

Heavy rain is falling in Connecticut Friday with flooding possible across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Totals will vary widely, but the drenching conditions are likely to be the most intense in southwestern Connecticut.

A flood warning was issued Friday morning for southern Fairfield County, with flood watches in effect for New Haven and Litchfield counties.

“Flooding is likely in spots today and tonight,” Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. “If you encounter a flood, turn around and find a different way to go.”

The advice was echoed by federal officials.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” the weather service said in a statement.

In southern Fairfield County, the expected rainfall is 1 to 2 inches an hour, according to the weather service. Some spots could see up to 5 inches of rain Friday.

Flooding of basements, streets, and other low-lying areas is possible.

Rain showers could continue into Saturday. But Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-70s.