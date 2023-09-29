© 2023 Connecticut Public

How a government shutdown could affect CT’s housing programs

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT
A child plays with dolls at a Head Start program at Alliance for Community Empowerment, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. Head Start programs serving more than 10,000 disadvantaged children would immediately lose federal funding if there is a federal shutdown, although they might be able to stave off immediate closure if it doesn't last long.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Federal government shutdowns mean the halting of several integral aid programs, but some departments in Connecticut wouldn’t experience an instant impact.

Government shutdowns have negligible impact on federally-funded housing programs, according to the state Department of Housing. Many of the federal department of Housing and Urban Development programs are funded on a calendar year basis.

“We do not anticipate any immediate impact from the federal shutdown,” DOH said in a statement. “If the shutdown continues for an extended period (more than 30 days), then we would need to evaluate the impact at that time.”

A persistent shutdown would create a backlog of families needing aid and allow other problems to creep up, said Chelsea Ross, executive director of Connecticut housing advocacy group Partnership for Strong Communities.

“While a brief shutdown may not immediately affect most housing assistance recipients, a prolonged disruption, a month or longer, especially if it continues into 2024, could have devastating effects on low income Connecticut families,” Ross said.

Some forms of welfare benefits, including Women, Infants and Children (WIC), would lapse during a government shutdown. The additional streams of revenue may cause residents to fall behind on rent payments.

“You might be able to make rent now, if your cash is if your food assistance is taken away, how does that change not only your food security, but then your housing security as a result. These things have ripple effects for people,” Ross said.

Government shutdowns further compound the existing housing crisis in the state, as landlords will be hesitant to take on Section 8 residents with a perceived risk of going unpaid by Public Housing Authorities funded by the federal government.

A backlog of families needing assistance may happen during a shutdown as housing voucher disbursement could be delayed and as housing authorities lean on reserves to keep afloat, and as a result, may lack funds for important repairs and improvements on housing properties.

Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

