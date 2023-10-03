Supply chain issues continue to cause vaccine delays in Connecticut

A new seasonal vaccine for COVID-19 is being rolled out across the country. However, with many Connecticut residents looking to schedule a shot, appointments at certain locations have been hard to come by.

Supply chain issues are one of the primary causes for delays at different hospitals and pharmacies across the state.

This is not a major cause for concern, said Eric Arlia, vice president of Pharmacy Services for Hartford Healthcare.

“We placed our original order for the new vaccine on 9/21, but we have not received it yet. We don’t anticipate a long-term shortage and soon it should be readily available,” Arlia said.

CVS Pharmacy asks customers to schedule their vaccine appointment online, but customers may have to drive to a location far from their home to get the shot. Even appointments that were made online may be rescheduled.

“Due to delivery delays from our wholesalers, some appointments may be rescheduled,” said Matt Blanchette, senior manager of retail communications at CVS.

CVS is receiving these vaccinations on a rolling basis from McKesson Corp, which helps distribute the orders.

Connecticut residents are being encouraged to get the new vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

“We believe it’s still the best tool in the ongoing fight against illness,” Arlia said.

This Thursday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be at the Fair Haven Community Health Center in New Haven to provide more information on the respiratory virus season, and vaccines designed to protect against COVID-19, flu and RSV.