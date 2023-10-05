Hartford’s North End residents continue fight against out of state landlords

Residents of Hartford’s north end are continuing to speak out against out-of-state landlords.

They joined members of the Connecticut Tenants Union and immigrant advocacy group Make the Road Connecticut, Wednesday evening to protest against what they call predatory landlords.

Wethersfield Tenants Union member Alberto Gomez moved to the country more than two decades ago and has lived in 271 Wethersfield Ave. for 16 years. Speaking through a translator, Gomez said he’s disappointed in the living conditions his wife, two daughters and he are subject.

“I do believe that this is the land of opportunities but unfortunately we are living in conditions that are very similar to what I left at home,” Gomez said.

The Wethersfield Tenants Union represents residents of 24 apartments spread among two century old buildings at 267 and 271 Wethersfield Ave. The union formed in June 2022.

The LLC that owns the Wethersfield Avenue apartment building is operated by Shelton-based real estate investment company Alpha Capital. Alpha Capital did not respond to CT Public’s request for comment.

However, residents said New Jersey-based landlord Arlington Management Group purchased the properties in July and operates the buildings. Arlington Management did not respond to a request for comment.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Repairs to exterior lighting are among the demands of tenant union members of Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford speak out against their current conditions.

Arlington is currently in the midst of several lawsuits from residentsof other properties operated by the management company. The cases cite similar complaints, with some units rendered uninhabitable due to mold, according to court documents.

Victoria Ramos has been a tenant for nearly two years and said she’s still unsure who owns her home.

“We have tried to communicate and it is almost impossible to find the current owner of the building or someone that can help us,” Ramos said.

The union wants Arlington to visit the property and meet with tenants in person to view the apartments’ conditions, which include moldy bathrooms and ceilings that leak when it rains.

The protest is the latest in a series of recent events, speaking out against what residents claim are predatory and negligent landlords.