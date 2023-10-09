© 2023 Connecticut Public

CT officials condemn attacks in Israel as death toll on both sides continues to grow

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published October 9, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT

State officials are condemning a surprise attack in Israel by Hamas.

More than 1,100 are already dead. Thousands are reported wounded on both sides.

Two days after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, Israeli forces were still battling with militants holed up in several locations. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza.

In Connecticut, several state leaders are expected to gather in support of Israel today at 4:00 p.m. in West Hartford. There is also a rally planned in New Haven at 6 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal condemned the attacks in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m hearing from friends & relatives in Israel — about neighbors missing sons & daughters, children reporting for military duty, friends lost to murderous brutality,” Blumenthal said. “The scope & scale of this tragedy is heart wrenching beyond words.”

The captives are known to include soldiers and civilians, including women, children and older adults — mostly Israelis but also some people of other nationalities.

In Gaza, a tiny enclave of 2.3 million people sealed off by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade for 16 years since the Hamas takeover, residents feared further escalation. Israeli strikes flattened some residential buildings.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy called Hamas’ attacks “shocking” and says he supports the Israeli government’s “right to defend itself from this horrific violence.”

“Many innocent people on both sides will suffer as a result of Hamas’s orchestrated attacks, which will only cause more chaos and misery,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy, who is chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, said he is calling on the Senate to make swift confirmations of key state department positions for the Middle East.

Currently there is no U.S. Ambassador in Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman or Kuwait.

All five of Connecticut's Democratic U.S. representatives also condemned Hamas' attack.

The Palestinians want a state of their own in all three territories, captured by Israel in the 1967 war, but the last serious peace talks broke down well over a decade ago, and Israel’s far-right government is opposed to Palestinian statehood.

On Sunday, the U.S. dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, and said it would send additional military aid.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Jeni Ahrens and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

