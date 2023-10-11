Bristol marks 1 year since deadly police ambush

Thursday marks one year since the deadly police ambush in Bristol. And people in the city and beyond are finding ways to honor Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. in front of the police department. And on Wednesday, a memorial garden was dedicated at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.

Police Chief Brian Gould recently sat down with Connecticut Public and reflected on that day.

“It was a devastating day, not just for me, but for the families, for the men and women of the Bristol police department and for our community as well,” Gould said. “And, quite frankly, it affected the law enforcement and first responder community throughout Connecticut, throughout the nation. … It was an extremely and still is difficult time.”

Gould said there’s been “a lot of hurt and a lot of pain.”

“I think we all know that there's a lot of inherent dangers that come with these jobs, but to have something so horrific happened is something you never are prepared for, never planned for.”

K-9s provide comfort

Soon after the ambush, K-9s working in other police departments, and their handlers, rushed to Bristol to offer support and comfort.

Sgt. Cynthia Torres and K-9 Jules were two of the first on the scene. Torres said there were no words that humans could say to take away the pain and grief, but that Jules instinctively knew what to do – and who needed him most.

Jules walked around a circle of officers. They were experiencing the most grief that Torres said she’s ever seen.

“Jules, he knew what to do,” Torres said. “And to see the big SWAT guys that had responded just crying into his head. They don’t have to say a word with the dog. They don’t have to."

Gould said officer mental health has long been overlooked. But that’s starting to change, he said.

“Thirty years ago, there wasn’t a lot of talk about officer wellness,” he said. “It was more you had to harden yourself and not show your emotions, which we all know doesn’t work.”

Funeral attracts thousands of mourners

Last October's funeral service for DeMonte and Hamzy attracted thousands of mourners, including police officers from around Connecticut and across the country.

At the service, Hamzy's widow, Katie, read words of faith for wives of police officers that she first read years ago, when her husband became an officer.

“While you may know my officer as a number, know he is far more than that. He is my hero, my protection, the love of my life, and of course my heart,” she said. “I love you, Alex.”

After the service, Gov. Ned Lamont said: "Lieutenant DeMonte and Sergeant Hamzy are heroes and served with integrity and courage. We will forever keep them and their families in our hearts."

If you go: Candlelight vigil

Candlelight vigil honoring Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy

7 p.m. Thursday

In front of the Bristol Police Department, 131 North Main St., Bristol.

The area in front of the police department will be closed at 6 p.m. Thursday. A parking garage behind Bristol City Hall will be open to the public.

Connecticut Public's Eric Aasen, Frankie Graziano and Matt Dwyer and contributor Matilda Hay contributed to this report.