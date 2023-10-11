© 2023 Connecticut Public

CT girls' group home executive defends facility abuse allegations in letter to lawmakers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The Children’s Committee held an investigative hearing Wednesday, on alleged child abuse and neglect at the Bridge Family Center’s STAR home in Harwinton. But no one from the Bridge Family Center showed up at the hearing.

Instead, Margaret Hann, Bridge Family Center’s executive director, sent a written testimony read by committee clerk Christian Talarski.

“On July 27, 2023, the Bridge was notified that our intake was closed as of May 31, 2023, and we had been placed on corrective action plan,” Hann wrote. “The increased acuity of the youth we serve, along with a statewide workforce crisis post pandemic has created a perfect storm for nonprofits.”

Records show incidents of sexual assault as far back as 2021, according Vannessa Dorantes, commissioner, Department of Children and Families (DCF). The Bridge is licensed by the DCF to house girls removed from their homes as a result of abuse, neglect or other high-risk circumstances.

State representative Liz Linehan, committee chair, expressed concern over the long history of allegations at the facility for girls.

Linehan asked Dorantes if the multiple incidents were typical of STAR homes.

“What we saw that were atypical here, were those incidences that involved suspected child abuse or neglect that resulted in the special investigations,” Dorantes said. “So the SIU [Special Investigations Unit) investigations were out of the ordinary and were not normal.” 

No youth is currently living at the Harwinton center.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

