ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Hartford Police officer shoots and kills man who was armed, authorities say

By Staff Report
Published October 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT

A Hartford Police officer shot and killed a man who authorities say was armed.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at Westland and Barbour streets.

Hartford Police received a dispatch call about a vehicle with an armed individual who was threatening others, Mayor Luke Bronin said.

“Officers pulled the car over, and an individual on the passenger side got out of the car and aimed and fired a handgun at the police officer as he approached,” Bronin said in a note posted on Facebook.

The officer returned fire.

The individual was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The officer was uninjured.

“This is a difficult and painful thing for our community and that’s why we want to share what we can when we can," Bronin said Monday afternoon at a press conference. "I am deeply grateful that our police officer is uninjured. He could have very easily been killed."

The state Inspector General will conduct an independent investigation, the mayor said.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

Staff Report
