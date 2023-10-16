Jewish leaders back Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s push to increase U.S. military aid for Israel

Sen. Richard Blumenthal gathered with Jewish leaders at the state capitol building in Hartford Monday to discuss an Israel aid package he would like to see pushed through Congress as early as this week.

Blumenthal anticipates bipartisan support in an effort to help Israel, an American ally, defend itself against Hamas. He detailed the goal of the legislation, which is to provide Israel with strong military aid that would include artillery, munitions and Iron Dome interceptors to better protect the country from short range rockets and artillery shells.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public FILE: U.S Senator Richard Blumenthal talking with press

Supporters of Blumenthal’s resolution like Carolyn Gitlin, the immediate past chair of the Women’s Philanthropy Division for the Jewish Federation of North America, emphasized the importance of the legislation in light of the recent violence overseas.

“Israel, like every country, has a right to defend its sovereignty and citizens from terrorism,” said Gitlin.

Blumenthal also hopes the Senate can swiftly confirm former Treasury secretary, Jack Lew, as Ambassador to Israel. The belief is that Lew will help fill the void left in American security in the Middle East due to a partisan block on military promotions.

While the focus remained on Israel, Senator Blumenthal did reference the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He feels aid should be provided to both countries.

“Both are brave nations under attack from tyrants and terrorists,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal said if there is any opposition within congress over a package due to Ukraine’s inclusion in the discussion, he will opt to reevaluate the resolution and immediately meet Israel’s needs.

