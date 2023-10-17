Mayor Joe Ganim takes stand in court over allegations of Bridgeport ballot box fraud

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim took the stand Tuesday in a hearing challenging the results of the city’s Sept. 12 Democratic mayoral primary.

The incumbent mayor fielded questions over allegations of illegal absentee ballot box stuffing in a lawsuit filed by his Democratic mayoral challenger John Gomes, whom Ganim defeated in the primary.

After security camera footage was released showing a woman allegedly stuffing multiple ballots into a drop box in the early morning hours, Ganim testified he told Bridgeport’s police chief to find out how the video became public.

Gomes' attorney in the lawsuit, William Bloss, said the videos prove widespread abuse of the absentee ballot system in Bridgeport.

Bloss asked Ganim if he directed the police chief to conduct a broader review of video evidence in the city to see if there were other incidents of ballot box misuse.

“I didn’t get into how to tell the chief to do his investigation,” Ganim said. “I did raise the specter with him.”

“My question is whether you had an understanding – based on that meeting – that that’s what he was going to do,” Bloss said.

“I don’t have understandings. I have conversations,” Ganim said. “And I’m trying to relate to you my conversation with him.”

A few minutes later, Bloss again asked Ganim if he was concerned about other video evidence of ballot box misuse.

“You wanted to know if there was other video out there showing absentee ballot box misuse by other people, right?” Bloss asked.

“Certainly I wanted to know,” Ganim said. “Sure.”

“And you understood that the chief was going to try to find out what else was out there?” Bloss asked.

“That’s correct,” Ganim said.

Last week, Wanda Geter-Pataky, vice chair of the Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee, pleaded the Fifth Amendment and exercised her right to remain silent multiple times during a court hearing in a lawsuit challenging the results of the primary.

Among the questions she wouldn't answer: Whether she was the woman seen on surveillance footage making multiple trips in the predawn darkness to an election drop box outside a government building, and stuffing papers inside that looked like ballots.

On Tuesday, Ganim said he believed the woman in the video was Geter-Pataky.

“I believe that’s her,” Ganim said. “It looks like her.”

“Did you see that she just put in a stack of ballots into the absentee ballot drop box?” Bloss asked.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Ganim said. “I can’t tell exactly what she’s putting in there. It’s something white. Could be envelopes, of course.”

Ganim testified that he never spoke with Geter-Pataky about absentee ballots.

The court fight is taking place just weeks before Bridgeport voters are set to go to the polls in the Nov. 7 general election, when both Ganim and Gomes will be on the ballot again.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission recently launched its own investigation into possible fraud in the Bridgeport primary, based partly over concerns raised in security camera videos that became public shortly after the votes were counted.

Gomes, Bridgeport’s former chief administrative officer, is demanding a new primary or for Judge William Clark to declare him the victor.

Ganim won the primary by 251 votes out of 8,173 cast.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.