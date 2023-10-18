© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After string of racist incidents in Bristol, Diversity Council calls on city to take anti-racist actions

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published October 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
Rockwell Park on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Bristol, Conn. This month a racial slur was written in chalk neat the skate park, just one incident in a series of recent racist and hate crime incidents in the Mum City.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
Rockwell Park on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Bristol, Conn. In September, a racial slur was written in chalk neat the skate park, just one incident in a series of recent racist and hate crime incidents in the Mum City.

Residents of Bristol are standing up in the face of a string of racist incidents.

First, neo-Nazis gathered at a street corner with torches and a white supremacist banner in August. Then, the head of the town farmers market and member of the Rotary Club resigned after making racist social media posts. In late September, swastikas and racial slurs were found graffitied around town.

Some residents of Bristol are still on edge after this series of racist incidents around town.

New Bristol Diversity Council member Antonio Lopes speaks during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Bristol, Conn. The council coordinates with City Departments and staff on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion best practices.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
New Bristol Diversity Council member Antonio Lopes speaks during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Bristol, Conn. The council coordinates with City Departments and staff on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion best practices.

Tony Lopes, a retired autopsy technician and one of the Diversity Council’s newest members, said after the events of the last few months, he felt called to stand up to racism and white supremacists.

“They don’t have a place … here in Bristol,” Lopes said.

Lopes was appointed to the board by Bristol’s Republican mayor, Jeff Caggiano, who did not return multiple requests for comment on the city’s recent hate incidents. Several community members have asked Caggiano to condemn white supremacy.

In August, Caggiano called racist social media posts from the former Rotary Club member “very disturbing” and said the individual would no longer be associated with the farmers market.

Bristol Diversity Council Chair Jaymie Bianca leads a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Bristol, Conn. The council meets regularly, but has recently been addressing the string of hate incidents in the city.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
Bristol Diversity Council Chair Jaymie Bianca leads a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Bristol, Conn. The council meets regularly, but has recently been addressing the string of hate incidents in the city.

But Jaymie Bianca, chair of the city’s Diversity Council, said condemnation alone isn’t enough when the community feels unsafe.

“I feel like sometimes people just think they can say, ‘Oh, we denounce hate, hate isn’t welcome here,’” she said. “We not only need to say that we denounce white supremacy, but we need to have action.”

That action can include events, like an anti-racist speakers’ series, Bianca said, and the construction of a community center, where people from marginalized groups can come together and feel safe.

The hate rally and racist graffiti incidents are still under investigation, Bristol police said.

Tags
News Hartford CountyLatest News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content