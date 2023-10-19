© 2023 Connecticut Public

Watch: This Afghan refugee is sharing a message of peace through metal music

Connecticut Public Radio | By David Wurtzel
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT

"Metal Sam" is a native of Afghanistan living in Connecticut. The 21-year-old artist says for him, music is freedom.

He and his family were in Kabul during the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15, 2021. Forced into worry and fear he threw away his guitar, which was seen as supportive to western culture.

"People wanted to change after a long period of war, not knowing that that change could be worse," he said.

Now, two years after leaving Afghanistan, he and his family have found their way to a better life in New Haven, Connecticut.

"I've developed a lot and I've made the mindset to keep on making music and do what I love. That has impacted my life," he said.

Watch as Metal Sam describes how he re-established his true passion: playing metal guitar and expressing his art. Read the full story.

“Metal Sam” plays distorted guitar riffs by the water at Bradley Point Park in West Haven, Connecticut on September 5, 2023. (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
"Metal Sam" plays distorted guitar riffs by the water at Bradley Point Park in West Haven, Connecticut on September 5, 2023.
“Metal Sam” plays distorted guitar riffs by the water at Bradley Point Park in West Haven, Connecticut on September 5, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
“Metal Sam” plays distorted guitar riffs by the water at Bradley Point Park in West Haven, Connecticut on September 5, 2023.
Provided photo - Death Metal band Rig Veda in Kabul, Afghanistan, 2019
Rig Veda
/
Connecticut Public
Provided photo - Death Metal band Rig Veda in Kabul, Afghanistan, 2019

David Wurtzel
Dave Wurtzel is a 14 time Emmy Award winning Visuals Journalist at Connecticut Public. He is also the recipient of a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow award.
See stories by David Wurtzel

