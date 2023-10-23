Dual exhibits celebrate the legacy of Connecticut artist Sol LeWitt

Any discussion of American art in the second half of the 20th century has to include artist Solomon “Sol” LeWitt, not only for his sheer output of work — murals, paintings, sculptures (LeWitt called them “structures”), drawing, printmaking, and photography — but also for the legacy he left behind, influencing generations of artists through his innovative approach to art that would later be the foundation of conceptual and minimalist art.

Eastern Connecticut State University’s (ECSU) Art Gallery has extended through Nov.7 an exhibit that looks at those influences. “Call Sol: The Enduring Legacy of Sol LeWitt" focuses on the work of 10 artists impacted by LeWitt, including ceramic artist Peter Pincus. His series of ceramic jars called “Losing” is a direct response to LeWitt’s “Losing #422.” The rotund vessels are decorated with lines of color, reminiscent of LeWitt’s larger works.

Provided / Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art Sol LeWitt (left) reviewing plans for Wall Drawing #1131, Whirls and Twirls (Wadsworth), 2004.

ECSU art students also contributed to the exhibition. In the late 1960s LeWitt began experimenting with what he called “wall drawings,” a concept that relies on other artists to create colorful wall art based on LeWitt’s exact instructions and specifications. LeWitt created close to 1,300 wall drawings in his lifetime. This fall, the art students have been creating a wall drawing using LeWitt’s instructions.

ECSU’s exhibit overlaps briefly with a new exhibit at the Wadsworth Atheneum. “Rules and Repetition” features conceptual artists of the '60s and '70s from the museum’s permanent collection, including works by LeWitt. The exhibit reveals that despite the seeming detached nature of conceptual art, artists like LeWitt did have something to say about the world around them, and used their art to express it. “Rules and Repetition” runs through Feb. 28, 2024.

Sol LeWitt was born in Hartford in 1928. He spent most of his creative years living in New York City, but moved to Chester, Connecticut in the 1980s. He spent the rest of his life there until his death from cancer complications in 2007.