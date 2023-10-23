© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dual exhibits celebrate the legacy of Connecticut artist Sol LeWitt

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
The "Call Sol" exhibit at Eastern Connecticut State University includes work by ceramic artist Peter Pincus.
Provided
/
ECSU
The "Call Sol" exhibit at Eastern Connecticut State University includes work by ceramic artist Peter Pincus.

Any discussion of American art in the second half of the 20th century has to include artist Solomon “Sol” LeWitt, not only for his sheer output of work — murals, paintings, sculptures (LeWitt called them “structures”), drawing, printmaking, and photography — but also for the legacy he left behind, influencing generations of artists through his innovative approach to art that would later be the foundation of conceptual and minimalist art.

Eastern Connecticut State University’s (ECSU) Art Gallery has extended through Nov.7 an exhibit that looks at those influences. “Call Sol: The Enduring Legacy of Sol LeWitt" focuses on the work of 10 artists impacted by LeWitt, including ceramic artist Peter Pincus. His series of ceramic jars called “Losing” is a direct response to LeWitt’s “Losing #422.” The rotund vessels are decorated with lines of color, reminiscent of LeWitt’s larger works.

Sol LeWitt (left) reviewing plans for Wall Drawing #1131, Whirls and Twirls (Wadsworth), 2004.
Provided
/
Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art
Sol LeWitt (left) reviewing plans for Wall Drawing #1131, Whirls and Twirls (Wadsworth), 2004.

ECSU art students also contributed to the exhibition. In the late 1960s LeWitt began experimenting with what he called “wall drawings,” a concept that relies on other artists to create colorful wall art based on LeWitt’s exact instructions and specifications. LeWitt created close to 1,300 wall drawings in his lifetime. This fall, the art students have been creating a wall drawing using LeWitt’s instructions.

ECSU’s exhibit overlaps briefly with a new exhibit at the Wadsworth Atheneum. “Rules and Repetition” features conceptual artists of the '60s and '70s from the museum’s permanent collection, including works by LeWitt. The exhibit reveals that despite the seeming detached nature of conceptual art, artists like LeWitt did have something to say about the world around them, and used their art to express it. “Rules and Repetition” runs through Feb. 28, 2024.

Sol LeWitt was born in Hartford in 1928. He spent most of his creative years living in New York City, but moved to Chester, Connecticut in the 1980s. He spent the rest of his life there until his death from cancer complications in 2007.
Byron Kim (American, born 1961), Emmett at Twelve Months, 1994. Egg tempera on wood panels. The Ella Gallup Sumner and Mary Catlin Sumner Collection Fund, 1994.34.1. © Byron Kim, 2023. Courtesy the artist and James Cohan, New York.
Provided
/
Wadsworth Atheneum
Byron Kim (American, born 1961), Emmett at Twelve Months, 1994. Egg tempera on wood panels. The Ella Gallup Sumner and Mary Catlin Sumner Collection Fund, 1994.34.1. © Byron Kim, 2023. Courtesy the artist and James Cohan, New York.

Tags
News Hartfordvisual artartHartford CountyLatest News
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series Where Art Thou? Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of Morning Edition, and later of All Things Considered.
See stories by Ray Hardman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content