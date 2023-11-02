Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes confident after judge's ruling in ballot tampering case

Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes found out about the judge’s decision to toss out the Bridgeport mayoral primary by text.

“Yesterday I closed myself in the room for a few, and I cried,” Gomes said.

Superior Court Judge William Clark sided with Gomes in a legal decision Wednesday. Gomes sued city officials over allegations of ballot fraud.

He’s confident he’ll win, even as his campaign manager Christine Bartlett-Josie said she’s heard of continuing allegations several Ganim supporters are continuing to collect absentee ballots.

But even if he wins, some, like Callie Gale Heilmann, who runs a voter advocacy group in the city say there's not much of a difference between the two.

But for now, Gomes feels confident he can win - provided that voters reject absentee ballots.

“All we could do is ask the voters of Bridgeport to show up on November 7, and cast their vote in person to make sure that this does not happen again,” he said.

Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim won the original September primary by around 251 votes, many of which were absentee ballots.

And absentee ballots were at the heart of Gomes’ lawsuit, claiming Ganim campaign volunteers collected ballots when they were unauthorized to do so in a practice called ballot harvesting.

A widely publicized video showed a woman tied to Ganim’s campaign stuffing ballots inside a drop box and proved to be pivotal to Gomes’ case.

But there’s not much his campaign can do to prevent further electoral misconduct, other than refer complaints to the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC).

Bartlett-Josie, said she’s heard from voters complaining about people tied to the Ganim campaign continuing to harvest ballots.

“I've taken my time to ask those folks to simply call the SEEC, because it's an ongoing investigation, get names and addresses and have them go out and investigate,” Bartlett-Josie said. “So it continues.”

If Gomes wins, that means he also wins the general election. Yet if Ganim wins, that means the city gets another primary, according to Bill Bloss, the attorney for Gomes’ campaign.

Ganim responded to the decision in a press statement on Thursday.

“Over the coming days, we will explore all legal options that are available to us, including the possibility of appealing the court's decision,” Ganim said. “We all want a fair election process.”

His campaign manager, Rowena White said in a phone interview voters should still use absentee ballots if they must.

“Anybody who is in a position to vote should vote and if that means that they need to submit an absentee ballot, because they're a senior, they have transportation or mobility issues, or they have some type of a health or medical condition, and they're not able to physically make it should use the absentee ballot process that's available to them,” White said.

White also said the secretary of state offered an election monitor but ended the call when CT Public asked if the city had one in place. Bartlett Josie said an election monitor has not been assigned to the city.

City spokesperson Tiadora Josef could not be reached for comment on whether any election monitor will be in place. The SEEC also did not respond to a request for comment.

But while the election and the future of a new primary are up in the air, Gomes has to put in the work to ensure lasting changes in Bridgeport, according to Callie Gale Heilmann.

Heilmann is the co-director of Bridgeport Generation Now Votes which is a voter advocacy organization. Heilmann was at the press conference in the audience. While she supports Gomes’ effort to overturn the primary, her organization initially endorsed State Senator Marilyn Moore.

She noted Gomes was a city hall employee up until a year ago.

“If he wins in November, he comes into office with a cloud of suspicion around him about how exactly he's going to be independent, transparent, accountable, and restore faith and that will be his burden to prove.”

