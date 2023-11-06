Legacy of Ruth Muskrat: 40 years of Indigenous advocacy continues after her death

Ruth Muskrat Bronson, an Indigenous woman who dedicated her life to fighting for Native American rights, holds a special place in the city of Waterbury. Her unwavering determination has left an impact on the community and a legacy that continues to inspire generations, according to organizers of a recent event held in her honor, which marked the start of Native American Heritage Month.

Irene Norman is a professor at the Institute of American Indian Studies, in Washington, Connecticut, known for her research on Indigenous American culture and history.

She recently gave a presentation at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, to speak about the life and legacy of Bronson, a pioneering Cherokee advocate who fought for Indigenous rights and citizenship in the early 20th century.

Bronson was a tireless writer, Norman says, penning numerous articles and books that shed light on the struggles and triumphs of Indigenous communities.

“We were talking about her life, her activism and how it reflects basically Native American issues of the early 20th century such as the assimilation policies of the allotment. The reclaiming of native sovereignty during the Indian new deal, and her work with the National Congress of American Indians,” Norman said.

Bronson is buried at the Riverside Cemetery in Waterbury. There, visitors can pay their respects and honor her contributions to the Native American community. Over 30 people actively participated in discussions and shared their own stories and connections to indigenous American heritage at the presentation about her life this month.

As someone of Mohawk descent, Norman also shared her personal family history and the impact of residential schools on Indigenous communities.

“My great grandparents were forced to go to these schools, forced to take on a western name and forced to take on Canadian citizenship which revoked their status as Indians in the eyes of Canadian law” Norman said. “They couldn't go back to the reservation so they moved to the United States and then had my grandma. My mom was adopted by non-native people and we are the first generation in our family in 100 years reconnecting with that culture.”

Recent legislation in Connecticut was enacted to incorporate Indigenous studies into school curriculums, beginning July 1, 2023. The curriculum will include the study of Native American tribes in Connecticut and the Northeastern Woodland tribes.

To date, the Golden Hill Paugussett, Mashantucket Pequot, Mohegan, Paucatuck Eastern Pequot and Schaghticoke have reservations in the state. However, only the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are federally recognized.

Norman believes it is crucial to learn and acknowledge the true history of the United States and its treatment of Indigenous peoples, even though some may find it difficult.

“The United States has these skeletons in our closet,” Norman said. “People don't want to talk about it because it makes them uncomfortable. Also, when you talk about legal concepts like sovereignty that can be a little hard for people to wrap their head around.”

One attendee, C. J. May from New Haven, also expressed the need to confront and acknowledge the harsh realities of U.S. history.

“We need to be truthful, bad things were done either by setting a policy that hurt other people or simply by neglecting and taking away what belonged to other people so there's still so much work that we need to do,” May said.

Irene also shared her personal perspective on Thanksgiving, acknowledging the holiday but also recognizing the painful history it represents for Indigenous peoples.

“We talk about the first Thanksgiving but we forget that a lot of the subsequent ones were to celebrate massacres of native people,” Norman said. “But Thanksgiving, as we know it today, was instituted after the Civil War as a way to sort of bring people together so it's a complicated history. I think people should be aware of that history.”