Broken window at Fairfield ballot-storage facility doesn't appear to be criminal, police say

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published November 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
Updated November 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST
FILE: Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas (above) released a statement saying, "Plans for Tuesday’s recount for Fairfield’s First Selectman remain in place, pending the results of the investigation.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: The recount scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14, for Fairfield’s First Selectman "will move forward as planned," Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said in a statement.

State police said Friday that a damaged window at a town facility in Fairfield where election equipment and ballots were stored is not believed to be the result of criminal activitiy.

The investigation comes as the town is scheduled to hold a recount Tuesday in the race for First Selectman. The Democratic challenger currently has 42 more votes than the Republican incumbent.

Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said Thursday that he took immediate action after being informed of a possible burglery from the building by town legal counsel.

"Noting the incredible sensitivity of such a report, and given the ongoing closely contested race for First Selectman in town, I made the decision to immediately notify the State's Attorney Office for the Judicial District of Fairfield, to inform them of the matter and to request the assistance of their office," Kalamaras said, in a statement.

Damage to a rear window screen at the property was investigated by Connecticut State Police, which said Friday that an on-scene investigation "determined that there were no compromised entry points into the building, and that the damage to the window screen did not appear to be the result of criminal activity."

"The State Elections Enforcement Commission was notified of the incident and elected local officials, Registrars of Voters, members of the Fairfield Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s office were present at the scene during the investigation," state police said.

The recount scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14, for Fairfield’s First Selectman "will move forward as planned," Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said in a statement.

This story has been updated. Connecticut Public's Jeni Ahrens and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.
Staff Report
